Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 12,615 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,673,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,659,000 after purchasing an additional 725,815 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,264,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $152.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $152.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.76.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

