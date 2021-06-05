Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Moody’s by 103.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,879,000 after purchasing an additional 705,790 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Moody’s by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 413,430 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Moody’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Moody’s by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 208,481 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,658 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $335.65 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $340.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

