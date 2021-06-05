Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 2,600 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 63.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 524.5% during the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Shares of ITW opened at $235.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.34 and a 52 week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

