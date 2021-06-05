Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 2,600 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Argus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

NYSE:ITW opened at $235.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.34 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

