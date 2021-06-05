Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 332 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

MELI stock opened at $1,325.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,275.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,468.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $839.52 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.