Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 3,610 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 141,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,167,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,411,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $24,504,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 459,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after purchasing an additional 129,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $87.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.02. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

