Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 4,900 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,881 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,325 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,363 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $115.99 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.23 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,633 shares of company stock valued at $16,053,251. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

