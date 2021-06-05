Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $99,044,000 after purchasing an additional 201,661 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 221,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 704.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 95,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 83,436 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.