Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 165.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after acquiring an additional 194,314 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,572,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.77.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $332.07 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.51 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

