Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,454 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HPE. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.22 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,944,451 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.