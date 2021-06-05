Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.61 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,894,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $357.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.92. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.48 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.21.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

