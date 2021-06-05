Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.81 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,992. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNPR opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

