Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 109.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,187,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $437.00 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $251.84 and a 12 month high of $449.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.80.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

