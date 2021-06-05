Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $95.37 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $66.62 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.