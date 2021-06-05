Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.95 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IP stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

