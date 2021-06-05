Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.06 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,172 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after purchasing an additional 321,388 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $112.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.07.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

