Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in MarketAxess by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $557.56.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,070 shares of company stock worth $15,418,059. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $450.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $486.56. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

