Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,632 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,468 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,846 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of BK stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

