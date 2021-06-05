Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP stock opened at $451.05 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $455.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $433.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

