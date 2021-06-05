Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 17,921 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 431.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.37.

NetApp stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.35. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

