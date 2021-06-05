Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 4,588 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $63.67 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

