Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 5,873 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 16.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 29.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 79,984 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 10.1% during the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 423,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $43.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 99.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.10. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

