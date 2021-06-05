Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $675,196,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,742,000 after acquiring an additional 74,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,344,000 after buying an additional 88,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,834,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,196,000 after buying an additional 174,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.08.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

