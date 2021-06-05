Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,198,000 after buying an additional 189,407 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,542,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $367,316,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $233.24 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.26 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

