Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $249.92 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.64.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

