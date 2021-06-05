Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 533 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Booking by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Booking by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

BKNG opened at $2,315.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 135.42, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,359.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

