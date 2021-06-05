Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Shares in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $1,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $289.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.00 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.