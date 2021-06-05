Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 19,544 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,544 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.8% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 44,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $260.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

