Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 586 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,894,825 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $357.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.92. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $217.48 and a one year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.21.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.