Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in PVH by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in PVH by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in PVH by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $121.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.88.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global began coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

