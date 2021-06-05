Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $98.74. The stock has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

