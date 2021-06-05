Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $2.46 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APD. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.07.

APD opened at $304.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $229.17 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

