Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3 Million Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,541,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALXN. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

ALXN stock opened at $177.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.01.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.