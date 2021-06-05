Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.11 Million in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

NYSE TDOC opened at $146.57 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.42.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $224,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,914 shares of company stock worth $89,471,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

