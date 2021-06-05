Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 35,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

