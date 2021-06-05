Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 3,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,544 shares of company stock worth $48,331,546. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

NYSE:LLY opened at $202.02 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.01.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

