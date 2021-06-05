Bao Finance (BAO) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $15.65 million and $635,203.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00066556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.74 or 0.00292552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00244337 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.54 or 0.01124835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,112.82 or 0.99917794 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

