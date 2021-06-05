Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.19% of Baozun worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,719,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,306 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,394 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 68,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

