Barings LLC Cuts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 12,206 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises approximately 1.5% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Barings LLC owned about 0.08% of SEA worth $59,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,848,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

Shares of SE opened at $256.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.82. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $85.61 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

