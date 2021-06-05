Barings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,678,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,451.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,311.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,453.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

