Barings LLC Grows Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Barings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 2,478.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 151,933 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises 1.7% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Barings LLC owned about 1.02% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $67,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX opened at $437.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.80. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $251.84 and a 12 month high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.