Barings LLC Has $14.53 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock opened at $299.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $197.26 and a 1 year high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.