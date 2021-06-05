Barings LLC Has $20.24 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Barings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,586 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $141.17 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $142.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.67.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

