Barings LLC Has $264.04 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Barings LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 6.5% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Barings LLC owned about 2.23% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $264,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,728 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,204,000 after acquiring an additional 61,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,333,000 after acquiring an additional 725,530 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,020,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after acquiring an additional 43,231 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $296.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.48. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $190.33 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

