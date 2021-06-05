Barings LLC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Barings LLC cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Arthedge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $11,398,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,239,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,893,503 shares of company stock worth $579,939,899. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $330.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.50. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.78. The company has a market cap of $936.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

