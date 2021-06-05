Barings LLC Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Barings LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 728.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock opened at $304.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.17 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.13.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.