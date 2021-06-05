Barings LLC Has $6.76 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,178 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $405.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.35.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

