Barings LLC Has $64.57 Million Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,664 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up 1.6% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $64,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $132.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.05 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.28. The firm has a market cap of $163.72 billion, a PE ratio of -150.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.