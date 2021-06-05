Barings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Barings LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203,524 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.7% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $70,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $119.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.04. The stock has a market cap of $619.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $54.52 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

