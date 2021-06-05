Barings LLC Sells 107,335 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,335 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $260.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.